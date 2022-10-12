I'm writing this letter in support of Mark Clinkenbeard, a candidate for Vigo County commissioner.
Born and raised in Terre Haute, my Dad is a true Hautean. He has a heart and a vision for this community. He sees the possibilities here and he's dedicated to making them a reality. He is honest and hardworking, he treats everyone with kindness and respect. He's a leader, a family man, a devoted husband and father, and a dedicated Papa. An avid ISU supporter, a lover of good food and music, a man of integrity, and the best choice for Vigo County commissioner. To know him is to love him.
If you don't think you like him, I'm willing to bet you've never actually met him. Luckily for you, he'd love to change that. My dad, Mark Clinkenbeard, has what it takes to build a better Terre Haute. He will have my vote, and I encourage you to give him a chance to earn yours too. Join TeamClink, and vote for Mark Clinkenbeard on November 8.
— Kylie Reed
Terre Haute
