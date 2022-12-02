We hear politicians bragging about "clean coal" and how it's the answer to our energy problems. Well, have you ever heard of "clean leaf burning"? I haven't.
We have ordinances prohibiting leaf burning as polluting and a nuisance. And using coal is just glorified leaf burning. Only the leaves were deposited millions of years ago, deep in the Earth, and compressed into hard rock, coal. Now the companies use a huge amount of energy to dig it out, burn it, and cause massive pollution and climate change.
"Clean coal" is just a con job mantra for companies to pollute the atmosphere, make a lot of money, then act like they are innocent. Please reject the "clean coal" message for what it is: a big scam.
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
