Froma Harrop's column of May 20-21 citing the need to punish employers who hire undocumented workers needs some clarification. I worked in the Coachella (California) area for 15 years, teaching English to the farmworkers and music to their children. Our ministry was called Providence in the Desert. Most of the time their legal status did not come up. They came from work, always tired, often hungry, and we taught them.
But late in our time there we gave a special award to one student which required his Social Security number. I asked him for it, and he asked me to come to his house, where he showed me two cartons of tax returns for him and his wife. He was registered by his employer using the special number provided by the government in the place of a regular Social Security number. He and everyone working for the company paid a ton of taxes.
This is a government form; the number shows immediately and clearly that the person does not have an SS number. This form is not just for farm workers; anyone who is here for any reason who does not have an SS form uses this number. This is clearly stated on the form.
— Sister Carol Nolan, S.P.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.