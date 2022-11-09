Several weeks ago, there were three articles published in our local paper related to the promotion of civil war in this country. I can only think that those supporting a civil war are doing so thinking that it would bring about the kind of changes they are seeking. However, there are no quick fixes and no assurances in war.
A civil war in this country would bring about catastrophic unrest, instability, and turmoil for years. Every institution currently operating, regardless of their functionality, would be disrupted and our current way of living would end. Families would be torn apart. What we have come to take for granted would cease.
Consider what would happen if we gave up on negotiation, consensus building and civil communication. Who will pick up our garbage? Would the mail still run and deliver our checks and medications? Would our computers still run? Would the banks be open for business? How would our children continue their education? Would our food and water be safe to consume? Would churches and libraries be open? Would there be a national news? And who will decide what is shown on mass media? Would health care continue to be accessible? And, on and on …
We must recognize the temptation to follow anyone who makes us feel good or validates our pain with short-term answers and impossible promises. We must come to accept the idea that looking for solutions, working for truth, laboring for injustice, ensuring equal rights, and maintaining peaceful stability takes a long time.
— Cynthia Sartor
Clinton
