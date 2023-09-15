On Thursday, September 7, the Terre Haute City Council made a courageous move by passing an amendment to the Smoking Ordinance (Gen. Ordinance 8, amending Terre Haute City Code Chapter 6, Section 6-104(e)). This amendment expands the definition of “smoking” to include all electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS). These products are more commonly known as e-cigarettes, vapes, Juuls and more.
When the original Smoking Ordinance was passed in 2012, not much was known about e-cigarettes or any potential harm. In fact, they were being heavily marketed as the “healthy alternative” to smoking and as an effective cessation device for those looking to quit smoking. Eight years later much is known about the dangers of these devices and how using them, and the secondhand aerosol they disperse can harm our residents.
E-cigarettes can contain an amount of nicotine equal to a pack of cigarettes or more. In addition to nicotine, these devices contain formaldehyde, acetone, benzene, diethylene glycol as well as heavy metals like chromium, nickel and tin. If you’ve never heard of some of these chemicals, think nail polish remover, weed killer and insecticide.
We want to thank the City Council for their focus on the health of Terre Haute residents. Retail establishments, workplaces and public spaces should be free from the dangers of e-cigarette aerosol and its dangerous contents. We will be working with Vigo County in the coming weeks to pass a mirror ordinance to protect the health of all residents of the county.
If you are a business owner who would like signage promoting the new ordinance or just have questions about how this may apply to your company, please contact Tobacco Free Vigo at 812-231-8909.
— Shannon Giles
Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator
Tobacco Free Vigo
