Perhaps you, just as we did, received a mailer with three beautiful, innocent puppies on the cover. Inside, it was directed against Terre Haute mayoral candidate Patrick Goodwin.
As soon as we saw the signature of Dr. Joseph Seliken, formerly of Terre Haute and now of California, we knew we were on the way to another episode of the "Sin City" saga.
A photo and a letter, purported to be from Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, makes up the inside of the mailer. However, would you believe (?), he didn't say or write any of it.
Plasse responded on Facebook (April 25): "Such matters should embarrass the authors as much as they embarrass the community at large."
We don't need this kind of politics in Terre Haute. We can do better.
— Dorothy W. Jerse
— Betty C. Martin
Terre Haute
