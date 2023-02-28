Chinese and Russian military forces, hosted by the South African government, have been conducting joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean off the coast of South Africa. President Xi is slated to confer with Putin in Moscow in late spring to execute a bilateral military, political and economic pact.
These belligerents, in their shared hatred of the West, are in the process of teaming-up against the United States and a weak Europe.
American people, understand one thing. China and Russia are your enemies, not competitors, as Biden would have you to believe.
For once, wake up, and finally realize what China and Russia in general, but China in particular, have planned for you in terms of their major geopolitical objective.
That is to subjugate you.
— Earl Beal
Terre Haute
