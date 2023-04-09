Our state’s early education and childcare offerings are not meeting the needs of Hoosier children or families. As director of an early learning center in Terre Haute, I routinely hear from parents who must prioritize other necessities, including feeding their family or paying the heating bill instead of paying tuition for high-quality preschool. Indiana lawmakers must do better for us all.
A lack of affordable childcare is a lack of opportunity. Parents who can’t afford childcare are often forced to forgo education and career opportunities that could create a more financially stable future.
I ask our Terre Haute area representatives to support expansion of On My Way Pre-K, a state-funded program that provides access to high-quality pre-k programs for low-income Hoosiers. It encourages parents to pursue work and education, and it offers our youngest Hoosiers the educational opportunities they need to thrive.
Additional legislative language this year would increase the maximum award families can receive to fund early care. This is a desperately needed advance, as the average annual cost of high quality care for one infant is $12,000, comparable to one year at a state university.
Lawmakers, we are counting on you to help Indiana succeed by helping our state’s parents access high-quality care for their young children.
— Abby Noblitt
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.