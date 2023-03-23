I'd like to comment on the recent letter written by Janet Wood on restoring and preserving the values and standards that once made America a great place to live. All of the things that are near and dear to the hearts of millions of Americans that are being destroyed. The ideals and principles that Janet wrote about that made us, one nation, indivisible has turned us into a divided nation, on a doomsday course.
It's one of the reasons other countries no longer respect us or consider us the model for democracy.
None of things that Janet wrote about can never happen, until we come together as a nation and our Congress starts working making concessions, solving problems, instead of creating them.
Until the attacks on our voting rights and sowing seeds of distrust in our elections, and in our government stop, we'll continue to see the America that we loved and cherished, continue to erode.
Until the top 1 percent abandon their plan to control America, by giving them all wealth and power and establish an authoritarian, dictatorship style of government, Janet's wish list of things to happen aren't going to happen.
Country singer/song writer Merle Haggard wrote and recorded a song that asked, "Are the good times really over for good".
Are the candidates you vote for working to make things good for all Americans or just some Americans?
If the honest answer is no, then you must decide what you should do.
— Ron Hastings
Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.