Once again it's time for a mayoral election. I don't live in Terre Haute, so I don't have a dog in this fight. Pat Goodwin has announced that he will run against Duke Bennett, as he did the last time. He would have won the last time if Karrum Nasser would have dropped out of the race.
Nasser was also running for the mayor's position. He claimed in his campaign that it was time for a change.
In the weeks, days before the election.
There was undeniable evidence that Nasser didn't have any chance at all to win.
As I said previously, Nasser claimed he wanted to see a change in the mayor's office, but he kept a change from happening. Because he didn't drop out and throw his support behind Goodwin.
If he had done that Goodwin would have won.
Just giving my opinion. I believe it's time for a change, new leadership, new ideas and new action.
— Ron Hastings
Clinton
765-505-0678
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.