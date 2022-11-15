Do you ever find yourself Facebook friends with people you really don’t know? This happily happened to me. I befriended Davida Cartwright, the owner of Wabash Valley Massage and More at 203 E. Voorhees St.
I have never been to her establishment except to drop off a donation and also never met Davida. But I am impressed.
The Wabash Valley Massage is currently and throughout the winter months accepting donations for the homeless. This includes: hats, gloves, any kind of apparatus to carry their belongings, meat such as tuna that come in pouches or pull off lids, granola bars, water and more. They are then donating the items to the Mental Health America of West Central Indiana, Inc.
But wait, there’s more! Through Dec. 31, they are hosting a Random Acts of Kindness Challenge. From their Facebook page: "For every act of kindness that you do, you will receive $1 off from us! Only one entry per day per person will be accepted. However, don’t let that stop you from spreading kindness all day, every day! For every act of kindness that you do, you will receive $1 off from us!
"Send picture proof to the business page and we will be keeping a running total. On January 2nd, we will be sending out messages letting you know your total $$ off to use on your next service!"
I've never had a massage from there, so check out their awesome reviews.
Please consider:
1. Donating items for the homeless at Wabash Valley Massage.
2. Going to their Facebook page and joining the challenge.
3. Supporting this local business.
Thank you for reading this and God bless.
— Jacquelyn Bishop
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.