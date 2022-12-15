I recently heard that someone[s] wanted to throw out the Constitution of the United States. That got me to thinking, that the Constitution is simply a gathering of laws for societal order. And, law, is nothing more than an agreement people make with one another to ensure that we can all live in peace and prosper. Law, then, is an act of community. The underlying assumption being that if I take care of you the way I want to be cared for, you will do the same and we can both live in peace and share in the benefits of cooperation.
Living in a sense of cooperation also implies that there is equanimity among society’s members and if not, further agreements need to exist to ensure that all persons are cared for, and no one is left behind. However, there are times when others agree to laws that have nothing to do with me and I must choose to accept and support them or not. In this case, I need to extend myself to care for others even though it does not directly benefit me. In this case, my understanding of societal peace requires an investment in faith that all will be well if all cooperate in communal care for one another.
Dissent is an act of courage as well as a sign of communal growth. Dissent alone can become a cancer if not well-intentioned and thought out. Dissent calls for understanding which requires time to think through, assess, evaluate and judge communal benefit above individual interest.
Knee-jerk reactions based on emotions, impassioned speech and selfish intent can disrupt cohesiveness and create chasms of hate, fear, and anger in the community such that caring for the other as I would like them to care for me becomes threatening. The belief that care for self and self alone is the only way to protect oneself from harm leads to disruption and the weakening of communal bonds. In this case, living in a community of care and mutual concern slowly dies a death of wishes.
Thinking of the law as something to be guarded, respected and even cherished is a sign that a community cares for and has faith in its members. Believing in the law is an act of belief and care for one another. The law is not perfect as we are not perfect. It must change and evolve but always on the foundation of love and care for one another.
— Cynthia Sartor
Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.