It has come to everyone's attention that scientists may have achieved a nuclear fusion process to generate unlimited electricity.
Obviously this would be great news. The one caveat would be, what if a bad actor state, like Russia, did military operations near such plants, as they are doing in Ukraine? If a plant were generating temperatures hotter than the core of the sun, what if the process was sabotaged? This seems like putting too many eggs in one basket.
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
