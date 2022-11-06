I’m writing this letter in support of Mark Clinkenbeard, a candidate for Vigo County commissioner, and Noah Gambill, a candidate for Vigo County Division 1 judge.
On Nov. 8, 2022, I will be voting for two candidates that I believe have the best interest of Vigo County and Terre Haute in mind. In casting a vote this November, I don’t personally care for or about our two-party political system. I am not going to let the division that has been perpetuated in Washington, D.C., and the media sway who I support in our local election. In voting for a Democrat for judge and a Republican for commissioner I will be putting those words into action.
Leadership and lack of influence and self-interest are two of the many characteristics at the heart of both candidates. If you would, please allow me to share a little more about my relationship and why I think these two should earn your support as well.
I first got to know Mark Clinkenbeard for our shared passion for the Indiana State Sycamores — specifically the men’s basketball program. As I’ve gotten to know him better over the years, I know he is a man that is of strong faith in God, that values his family, his friends and community above all else. I think people get into politics for several reason’s … However, not always the right reasons. I think Mark felt a calling to give back to our community after he saw how the community supported he and his family during a nearly tragic mowing accident a few years back. I don’t think you will find a candidate in any election past and present that has better intentions than Mark, why he is running for office in the first place and in what he wants to do for our community. He will build a better Vigo County just as his family-run company builds houses, one brick at a time.
As for Noah Gambill, I’ve known him and his family for nearly 20 years — dating all the way back to Terre Haute South High School when I ran Cross Country with his brother Naaman Gambill. His family is well known in this community, and I’ve always held them in high regard. Collectively, I think they have done an unbelievable amount of positive work in our community over many years.
Noah, like Mark, is a strong family man and tireless worker. I think more than any other candidate in this election he relies on that belief in family every single day as he works with the Department of Child Services (DCS) to litigate cases involving abused or neglected children and in some cases the termination of parental rights. I think his legal career has provided him with a great deal of experience that will serve him well as Division 1 judge. When not serving Vigo County on the bench I can assure you that Noah will continue to be one of the most active volunteers and strongest advocates for our community.
On or before Nov. 8, I hope you will join me in voting for Republican Mark Clinkenbeard for Vigo County commissioner and Democrat Noah Gambill for Division 1 judge.
— James Twitchell
Life-long Vigo County resident
