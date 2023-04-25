I have always enjoyed reading "The Funny Pages" in the newspaper. Sometimes they were the best part of the paper that day. However, I didn't feel that way April 1 when I read the Realty Check. I thought that cartoon was offensive to Christians, especially the week before Easter.
A while back you removed a cartoon from the paper when you thought it was offensive to certain groups. I admired you for that. However, this cartoon was allowed to be published, which I thought was in poor taste.
— Mary Ann Boyer,
West Terre Haute
