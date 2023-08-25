The League of Women Voters of Vigo County, with the support of co-sponsors the Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP, and the Terre Haute Tribune-Star, would like to invite the community to two municipal candidate forums.
At our first forum, the Terre Haute mayoral candidates will respond to questions from community members. The forum will be on Tuesday, September 5, at the Woodrow Wilson Middle School Auditorium from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event will also be live-streamed on WTHI-TV's Facebook page, 105.5 FM WVIG The Legend, and 99.5 FM WAMB The Breeze.
The second forum , for candidates in contested districts for the Terre Haute City Council, will be on Tuesday, October 3, from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at the Vigo County Public Library.
We look forward to hosting the sessions for the community and appreciate the support of our co-sponsors and host sites.
— Carolyn Callecod
Co-President League of Women Voters of Vigo County
— Carly Schmitt
Co-President League of Women Voters of Vigo County
