I have known Jennifer Buttrey-Dammann for over 20 years and she has taken the honorable step of running for City Council, District 6.
I’ve been fortunate over the course of those 20 years to work with Jennifer long enough to know she has good character. She has integrity, ethics and an excellent moral compass. In other words, she’ll be truthful and follow the rules that apply to her as City Council person. She’ll always be driven by an intent to do what’s right for the people of Terre Haute.
Jennifer is a relationship builder and will put in the time and effort to build relationships with fellow City Councilmembers, city staff, and the greater community. She recognizes that disrespect, contempt and personal attacks create unhealthy relationships that undermine sound governance.
As a City Councilperson Jennifer will make sure she is accessible to the community and will listen carefully to others. She is compassionate and has heartfelt concern for the quality of life for all who live here in Terre Haute, and will take a compassionate approach in her decision-making.
Jennifer is a critical and visionary thinker and will take into consideration short- and long-term impacts of her decisions, and be realistic about policy making that can improve the quality of life for Terre Haute residents.
She insists on being prepared and will do her homework, research and work that’s needed to participate meaningfully at Terre Haute City Council meetings and in all other city-related settings.
Most importantly she looks forward to understanding city finances and will do what’s necessary to improve her skills, so that as policy-maker she can solidly evaluate budgets and financial statements.
I am deeply impressed with Jennifer and feel confident that our community will benefit from her dedication as the District 6 Council person for Terre Haute.
— Joni Wise
Terre Haute
