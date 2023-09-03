Recently, I was able to come out of retirement to work in the Vigo County School Corporation Transportation Department for a few weeks.
Our community is so fortunate to have so many hard-working people working as bus drivers, office staff, mechanics and in leadership roles. They work as one large family as they address the problems of the day.
Bus drivers pitch in to cover additional routes whenever it is needed. Each day we have over half of our mechanic staff covering open routes. The remaining mechanics rush to address any bus breakdowns during their routes. Our Transportation supervisor also pitches in to cover routes as well.
The Transportation Office staff is busy each day adjusting routes, adding new students, scheduling drivers for athletics and field trips, and answering and returning phone calls each day. It is simply amazing seeing how all the pieces work together in getting the children to and from school safely each day.
The VCSC is always looking to hire additional great bus drivers for the future. If you are interested in joining a great team, please go to the VCSC website and fill out an application to begin the process.
— William V. Smith
Terre Haute
