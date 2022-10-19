In March of this year, my glucose level reached a dangerous high of 668. I was rushed to the hospital and was given a 25 mg dose of insulin.
Insulin is a life-saving drug that was first developed in 1921 at the University of Toronto. In a generous act, the patent was sold for one dollar to benefit mankind. In 1999 a 10ml vial of R-DNA insulin sold for 21 dollars. Today this same product can cost as much as 450 dollars, while costing a mere 5 dollars to manufacture.
Congressman Larry Bucshon (Indiana U.S. House District 8) voted against a bill that would lower the cost of insulin to 35 dollars. Larry Bucshon put the interests of pharmaceutical companies before the health of Hoosiers who rely on this crucial drug to live.
Many Hoosiers choose to do without their insulin simply because they can't afford to buy it. Some only take half of their prescribed dosage, resulting in complications and even death. If diabetes does not affect you directly, chances are that someone you know and love depends on Insulin every day of their life.
Insulin saved my life that night in March and should be made affordable for all who need it. That is why I'm voting for Ray McCormick for United States Congress in Indiana's 8th district.
— David Cooley
Terre Haute
