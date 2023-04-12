The 340B program was created to serve as a safety net for low-income patients across the nation, but three decades in, the program is broken and abused.
Hoosiers have taken note.
During a recent hearing examining transparency and competition in health care, U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon raised concerns with the 340B program and how some large hospitals and chain pharmacies are using the program as a revenue generator, to the detriment of patients nationwide. He stated, “Because Congress failed in 1992 and in the last 30 years since to set clear guidelines and parameters for the program, we have no way of knowing when the program is being exploited.”
We commend Rep. Bucshon for his commitment to fixing the 340B program and encourage other congressional leaders to join him in implementing much-needed changes. Without change, the 340B program will continue its unchecked march forward and patients will continue to be left behind.
— Bob Dold, former congressman and advisor to the Alliance for Integrity and Reform of 340B (AIR340B)
