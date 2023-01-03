I hope you didn't spend too much on Christmas and maybe you might still have the $325 state tax refund. Because you're going to need that and more.
The GOP-dominated Indiana Regulatory Commission have given the green light in the past 3 months to raise their rates 25 percent. What reason has Duke Energy given for the increase? The price of natural gas went up and we must pay for the increases. So we're covering Duke Energy 's cost of doing business and paying for their service.
Senior citizens are going to get a raise in their COLA, but it will take that and more to pay the price gouging that's going on by big pharmacy, big oil and in the grocery, drug stores and many others.
Jon "The Taxman" Ford is probably busy "cooking up" another local tax, like his food and beverage tax. That money was to be used to build the convention center and that tax was supposed to stop. That tax will never go away.
Everybody who votes Republican is responsible for this 25 percent increase.
— Ron Hastings
Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.