Thanks for providing front page coverage of the efforts to ban books. It's probably no coincidence that the suppression of ideas is occurring as the World War II generation, which successfully fought fascism, is dying out.
Book bans are highly reminiscent of the Nazi efforts to create Gleichschaltung, or "coordination," having everyone think alike. As Joseph Goebbels, Hitler's propaganda minister, put it at one of Nazi Germany's book burnings, "No to decadence and moral corruption! Yes to decency and morality in family and state!'"
The book bans are largely supported by people who call themselves "Republicans." I doubt that label is still accurate.
— Steve Hardin
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.