I am responding to an online critic of my letter that ran on March 15. The writer said, "No one is talking about banning books. Merely keeping age inappropriate books out of public school libraries."
According to a September article in PEN America, more than 2,500 books have been banned in schools between 2021-2022. Most are about human sexuality.
I agree that books should be age appropriate. Teachers, medical professionals, academic researchers, and others who work with children study child development to learn what is age appropriate as part of their job.
Math teachers know 6-year-olds won't understand algebra but 12-year-olds can.
I trust librarians and teachers to know this because that's their job.
Authoritarians undermine teachers and librarians by ordering that no child can read certain books. By doing this, they are taking away knowledge, and the rights of other parents who support their kids learning from these very same books.
Most parents are happy for help in teaching their offspring about sexual topics and other difficult topics through books.
Authoritarians are also demanding that books in public libraries be banned and librarians fired.
As fascism spreads, there will be more book bans and authors, newspapers and writers will be threatened and even jailed.
There are common patterns to fascism. It almost always begins with book banning. The goal of authoritarians is to keep people from having knowledge and to choose what knowledge they will have access to.
— Cathy McGuire
Terre Haute
