Tom Egan's response to my and Ron Gadberry's rebuttal of his article concerning our deficit spending was the old GOP tactic of accusing Ron and I of not sticking to the issue. Tom's first letter was the old GOP "bait and switch" game that is standard procedure for the GOP. Allow me to explain.
Under the guise of being "concerned" about our out-of-control deficit spending and how it needs to be curtailed, Tom places all of the blame on the Democrats. At the same time he's proposing we cut the deficit spending, he says that Trump only added 8.6 trillion to the deficit, and to quote Tom, "that wasn't bad"!
As far as Ron and I not sticking to the issues, we did. Ron laid out in detail and backed by facts, not fantasy, exactly what devastating effects the GOP cuts they were demanding in the passing of our current deficit would do to the country and right here in Indiana.
I reminded Ron that George W. Bush added over $16 trillion to the deficit, in part because of his needless war in Iraq, based on lies by Bush and Dick Cheney. Tom wasn't writing about the deficit then, or Bush's Iraq war for profit.
I'm all for reining in our deficit spending, but to do so both parties must come together, make some concessions and pass a nonpartisan law to reduce the spending. Blaming one party for the problem isn't the answer.
— Ron Hastings
Clinton
