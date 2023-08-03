It is time that both Biden and Trump realize that it is time for each of them to retire from politics. Almost every day more information comes out highlighting the point.
While it appears that Trump did not really do anything illegal, he is, as a person, kind of a jerk. On the other hand, Biden seems to be a nice person, but he and his family are mired in a sinkhole of corruption.
It is time for some new players in the presidential race for 2024.
— Dwayne Owens
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.