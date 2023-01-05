On Dec. 30 you published a column by John Krull, journalism director at Franklin College. Stimulated by revelations of lying by George Santos, a New York Republican who just won a seat in Congress, Krull condemns lying as a failure of character. He cites three Republicans, including Trump, as examples and also condemns Republican Party leaders for staying silent.
Revealingly, Krull failed to cite the best example of what he called an "epidemic on the public stage," President Joe Biden. So I think it is pertinent to review Biden's history of lying and ask the obvious questions; do we have a failed character in the White House? Where's the condemnation from the Democratic Party and the liberal press?
Just the lies that I am aware of are so many that it is not possible to detail them in a letter to you, so I'll just note the topics of some of his more personal and ridiculous lies: (He told a falsehood about every one): first in family to go to college, full scholarship to law school, finished in top half of class, has three undergraduate degrees, received appointment to Naval Academy; arrested three times, protesting civil rights, trying to see Nelson Mandela and sneaking into all-female dorm room, confronted gang leader in 1960s, drove an 18-wheeler. Those lies have little effect on his presidency but they do demonstrate his "failed character."
However, he has promulgated lies that directly affect his role as president and, consequently all of us: There is no inflation, the border is secure, his travels with the Chinese president, never spoke with Hunter about his businesses, gave his uncle a Purple Heart, went to Afghanistan and Iraq twice as president, "passed" student loan write-offs, no vaccine available when he took office, his son died in Iraq, visited 54 states during a campaign, economy is "in decline" after three quarters straight of increased GDP.
In addition to the lies, Biden has a history of plagiarism that stretches from his school days to his presidential campaigns. At Sycamore Law school in 1965, he plagiarized 5 pages from a law review journal. During his failed 1987 presidential campaign, revelations of his plagiarism from the speeches of others resulted in his leaving the campaign. And he's still at it; lifting ideas, slogans and writings to pass off as his own.
Although Santos is an absolute piker compared to Biden, he somehow has sparked a lot of interest. If he is a "failed character," what does it say about Biden? Unfortunately, it's too much to expect Krull, the liberal press or Democrats to acknowledge the obvious.
— Thomas B. Tucker
Terre Haute
