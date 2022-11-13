Oh my heavens, where does one start with Gail Henneman's letter published November 4, 2022? Democrats gaslighting the public is pretty harsh. I suggest you check the definition and reapply it to those who really engage in it.
The Biden administration has actually done some very positive things. Let's list few. The Administration embraced science again by having the U.S. rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement to address climate change and instituted Covid relief; it passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill; it updated and reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act; it supports unions; it expanded benefits to our veterans who were exposed to burn pits; it increased child tax credits. There is more, but you get my point.
And, once again, I have to make it clear, we already are a partially socialistic country. Didn't I already challenge you once to forfeit your SOCIAL Security and Medicare benefits? Have you done that yet? I thought not. I'm pretty sure there are many, many families who would love having socialized medicine because they cannot afford the criminally high cost of insurance and cannot afford to pay that $40,000 hospital bill staring them in the face for the rest of their lifetime. So take your fear of socialism and stuff it.
The GOP is a danger to democracy when those seeking election/reelection threaten to deny legitimate voting results, when they support hate spewing "people" like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert and worship at the feet of Trump who admires and wants to be Putin or Kim Jong Un. Trump is a populist and fascist, and his comparison to Hitler is not totally unwarranted. He is also a con man, a thief and a monumental liar, among other unsavory things. I know all Republicans are not like the "people" described here — just the ones in power and who want to stay in power or the ones who are mentally ill or megalomaniacal.
The last paragraph of your letter defies logic and truth and spews the kind of drivel for which Fox News is famous. I despair that you could not be bothered to do your research before you opened your mouth, put pen to paper, or touched your computer screen.
— Ann Carlisle
Terre Haute
