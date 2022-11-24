Letter writer Gail Henneman says the Democrats, "... cannot come up with anything positive Biden has done ..."
So here, Gail.
1. U.S. GDP up 5.7% in 2021, 2.6% in 2022 double the averages since 1976 — source Washington Post.
2. Wages up 5.6% Added 431,000 jobs — source www.marketwatch.com.
3. Deficit down $1.3 trillion 2021, est. down $1.15 trillion 2022. Congressional Budget Office: Savings plowed back into economy resulting in ...
4. Strongest year for growth since 1984.
5. Unemployment at 3.6% in Jan 2022 down since 2020. Fastest decline on record with 7.9 million jobs added. Source — Newsweek. Compare headline 11-18-2020, "Unemployment Under Trump" in USA TODAY. I will stop with that.
Biden saved NATO, which has allowed Ukraine to decimate Putin's army. Nobody should have to live under a minority government caused by Republican plans under Trump to undermine democracy.
— John Garner
Terre Haute
