Well, state Rep. Bruce Borders finally introduced a bill that the Republican majority can really get behind. House Bill 1521, the income tax replacement act. It is only 144 words long and the part that replaces the state income tax with adjustments to the state gross retail tax is only 44 words long. The larger part of the bill, the last 63 words, explains how we will still need to file a tax return each year to pay our local income tax and how the amount will be determined. The thing about a simple law is that it generally, or sometimes purposely, hides the rule of unintended consequences.
The Indiana Department of Revenue handles 65 different taxes and fees. Why don’t we look at how, or if, some of those will be affected? The bill mentions local income tax, what we usually hear referred to as county tax, and it appears to be protected. It doesn’t mention corporate taxes which produce about 7% of our state revenue.
Republicans love to cut corporate taxes. Is that going to be rolled over into our sales tax, too? What about gasoline and other fuel taxes which produce another 7% of our 20-billion-dollar revenue stream? Will they be eliminated to be paid by the new sales tax or is the new sales tax going to tax another existing tax?
According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, in 2022 the state raised $9,266,006,512 by charging sales tax, another $7,531,532,346 with income tax. That means either nearly doubling our sales tax or removing some items from tax-exempt status, like food or medicines or both. It could even be worse if the legislature decides to end the corporate tax also. What about cities like Terre Haute, which already have a food and beverage tax on top of sales tax? Is that going to price them out of some markets and defeat the purpose of a food and beverage tax and force them to increase the local income tax, so the residents pay 100% of the tax to support tourism?
There is no doubt that an increase in the sales tax will have more effect on people with a lower income, many of whom pay very little income tax, who are already having to choose between paying for food, medicine, rent or utilities. If the legislature decides to change the tax code, it could make those choices much more frequent and even more difficult.
I know that the politicians that support this bill will object to using the word sales tax and would prefer state gross retail tax or even use tax. Sometimes a pig is still a pig no matter what you name it and Bruce Borders, being a country boy, should know that.
— Ron Gadberry
Sullivan
