I would like to share a response to Mark Bennett's column on the cover of the March 11/12 issue of the Tribune Star, "Studying changes of Wabash Avenue through downtown."
I looked the word downtown up and found it was defined as "the main business district or center part of a city or town." Then I started to think where exactly on Wabash Avenue would the center part of Terre Haute be considered to be. There is nothing to show definition of center between U.S. 41 on the west and the railroad tracks to the east.
In some of our surrounding communities, there is a courthouse with a surrounding square. Our courthouse is out in the middle of nowhere surrounded by streets with minimal safe walking navigability. If one stands at either end of Wabash in that few block area, what is there to see? What curb appeal?
I obviously would have no idea what ordinances the city has on its books for requiring a uniform standard of curb appeal in issuing permits for new construction. What little bit of area for greenspace there is seems like an afterthought. Much perhaps like this Wabash Avenue project. It does not seem as though Terre Haute leadership has had a strong showing on organized strategic planning — a map and guidance of a holistic approach.
A significant example is the seemingly scattered and disjointed efforts associated with such things as the Wabashiki Wetland nature reserve and the associated trails to, from and through. The talk about updating Fairbanks Park and expanding trails related to it. Possible construction of a boat house at Fairbanks Park, ongoing discussion about somehow magically linking "downtown" to the river.
I know this may sound crazy, but would it not perhaps make sense to hire a highly qualified landscape architectural firm to draw up a comprehensive strategic plan with goals and markers, so the city doesn't have to keep circling back to fill in or correct for projects initiated.
I do not mean to imply that our city does not have talented persons who work on master planning. However, perhaps there could be benefit from more visionary leadership.
— John Kuchinskas
Terre Haute
