Mayor Duke Bennett must be recognized as the best mayor in the history of Terre Haute. His executive abilities are unequaled. His four-term experience, intellect and image serves the Terre Haute constituency quite admirably.
The mayor has effectively negotiated skills, wage and benefit contracts with city unions. He is responsible for budgetary and fiscal responsibility, producing balanced budgets and accumulated cash reserves. Bennett is responsible for reversing earlier financial anomalies inherited from earlier administrations. He forcefully assumed command over the massive debris cleanup effort resulting from the June 29 storm which decimated the city.
His efforts were instrumental in bringing about the convention center, casino, community development projects and various infrastructural projects. Bennett maintains cordial relationships with the City Council. His monthly local television interviews provides welcomed transparency as he enunciates his vision for the future of Terre Haute. The man is always front and center at each new business-related opening.
His opponent, Brandon Sakbun, has neither the background, experience nor the infrastructure in place to be mayor. Ostensibly the main thrust of his campaign is that for "the sake of change, Terre Haute needs a change." Nonsense! Such a slogan is not a basis for effective governance.
The city is in the best condition ever politically and economically. No other Terre Haute political figure is able to match Bennett's muster, experience, and executive leadership.
As the old saying goes, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it!"
The man has worked strenuously these past 16 years for Terre Haute. He deserves one more term to finalize his mayoral career.
And beyond that timeframe, who knows what other political opportunities Bennett might pursue at either the state or national level: only the Shadow
knows.
As things stand here locally in 2023, and for the reasons stated above, Duke Bennett must be reelected mayor of Terre Haute.
— Earl Beal
Terre Haute
