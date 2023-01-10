Mayor Duke Bennett must be recognized as the best mayor in the history of Terre Haute. His executive abilities are unequaled.
His four-term experience, intellect and image serves the Terre Haute constituency quite admirably.
The mayor has effectively negotiated skills wage and benefit contracts with city unions. He is responsible for budgetary and fiscal responsibility, producing balanced budgets and accumulating cash reserves. Bennett is responsible for reversing earlier financial anomalies inherited from earlier administrations.
His efforts were instrumental in bringing about the convention center, casino, community development projects and various infrastructural projects. Bennett maintains cordial relationships with the City Council. His monthly local television interviews provide welcomed transparency as he enunciates his vision for the future of Terre Haute.
Although the mayor is Republican, despite the Tribune-Star's liberal Democrat philosophy, he deserves the editorial board's endorsement once the political season heats up.
The city is in the best condition ever politically and economically. No other political figure, including those who may not be impressed by his recent fifth-term announcement, is able to match Bennett's muster.
For these reasons, Duke Bennett deserves to be re-elected mayor of the city of Terre Haute.
— Earl Beal
Terre Haute
