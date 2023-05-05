Although many people hardly ever discuss them, Benzodiazepines are frequently prescribed and frequently abused in the drug world. Due to its addictive nature, Benzodiazepines are frequently abused by teenagers and young adults.
Benzodiazepines, sometimes referred to as "Benzos," are only accessible with a prescription. They belong to one of the drug classes that are most commonly prescribed. Alprazolam (Xanax), temazepam (Restoril), diazepam (Valium), lorazepam (Ativan), and clonazepam (Klonopin) are the five Benzos that are most frequently prescribed.
The most common side effects of Benzodiazepine use are:
• Dizziness
• Hopelessness
• Lethargy
• Misunderstanding
• Sleeplessness
• Anxiety
• Exhaustion
• Headaches
• Loss of Balance or Coordination
Memory loss, anger, touchiness, and disturbing or explicit dreams are just a few of the mental side effects that can be brought on by Benzodiazepines. Therefore, those who frequently abuse Benzos are unaware of their past behavior. They can also have outbursts, engage in conflict, and do damage, yet wake up the next day with no memory of what transpired.
In addition to being harmful on their own, Benzodiazepines can be fatal when combined with drugs like alcohol, cocaine, or opioids. These medicines have been linked to numerous fatalities. If you suddenly stop taking Benzos, you may have withdrawal symptoms resembling those of alcohol. One of the riskiest withdrawals is from Benzodiazepines.
The signs of Benzodiazepine overdose are:
• Breathing difficulty
• Blush lips and fingernails
• Disorientation and Confusion
• Dizziness
• Weakness
• Tremors
• Blurred or Double Vision
• Uncoordinated Muscle Movements
— Matthew Goodson
Denham Springs, Louisiana
