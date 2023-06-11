The Beach Boys finally got around to stopping in Terre Haute, after visiting every other part of the world. (They listed a lot of the countries.) I did enjoy their fun oldies, with words to sing along. And all people seemed to be having a good time.
But one reason for my good time was I protected my ears. My dB App showed an average level of 86, for both halves of the concert, with max dB's of 106. I read that noise above 70 dB over a prolonged period of time may start to damage your hearing.
And if someone wasn't protecting their ears, the cost might be more than the $40 admission price at the Mill. It might be the price of a hearing aid for $1,000. And I don't think the Beach Boys, or the Mill, will reimburse that. However, they could set up a concert booth to sell hearing protection. Even though sales would never be as good as cheese fries and a beer.
Just think about it: Create a dangerous noise level for 5,000 patrons, then sell 5,000 ear plugs to counter the hearing loss. Genius marketing!
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
