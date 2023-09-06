We noticed that the Tribune-Star published a letter by Will Coggin of “Help Pet Shelters” on August 29, 2023.
Are you aware that Mr. Coggin works with the Center for Consumer Freedom, which operates under the name CORE? The CCF acts as a “front” organization and is run by PR operatives who form multiple offshoot groups, such as Help Pet Shelters, that attack consumer-protection and public interest organizations including Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Sierra Club, as well as the Humane Society of the United States.
Mr. Coggin’s groups promote the interests of various industries by spreading false narratives under the guise of innocent-sounding charity names. While the CCF falsely frames animal welfare work as the narrow category of just giving pass-through grants to shelters, the HSUS’ work is broad and focused on helping all animals, not just cats and dogs. Our organization provides care for tens of thousands of animals each year.
The CCF and its spiderweb of nonprofits have been called out by the Center for Media and Democracy and have been condemned by the editorial boards of other major news outlets for their controversial tactics. We encourage readers to learn more about CCF at whoattackshsus.org, and what we do at HSUS, and to review our full financials so they can see where donated money goes at humanesociety.org.
— Anna West
Humane Society of the United States
Washington, D.C.
