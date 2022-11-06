On Sept. 29 I read a letter from Bridget Boling in the newspaper regarding Vigo County commissioner Brendon Kearns. Ms. Boling states (without substantiating her pejorative statement) that she was dissatisfied with Commissioner Switzer and the department’s call intake clerk because her call wasn’t answered promptly enough for her liking.
Ms. Boling was, according to her testimony, then able to get an immediate response from Commissioner Kearns and because of that she heartily recommended that the rest of us remember Brendon (on her behalf) when voting. “He is a commissioner working for the citizens of Vigo County” she called out, because, apparently he was doing nothing and was able to immediately return her call.
Hogwash, I immediately thought, but I also considered (for only a moment) that perhaps I am wrong to consider Kearns as an otherwise unemployable rogue who can’t keep a job and, without the boost that his last name garners because of his late father’s influence, should not have his position.
However, the letter continued to strike me as more than a bit strange in tone so I looked up Ms. Boling and found that she’s spent 25 years as a realtor, and she lives on the northeast side of Vigo County, in the same general area that Kearns is supposed to live, so I had to look that up too. In Beacon, it took only five random clicks after locating her address to find the one for Commissioner Kearns. It seems he’s one of her nearby neighbors, just a few houses through the trees. I have to wonder why she didn’t just walk over to Commissioner Kearns house with her concerns, and really, did she actually make any of the calls to the commissioner’s office that she claims, if so, why, when one lived just a few homes away?
I understand writing a letter in support of someone you like for a political office, but I don’t find it honest to trash others (Switzer and the intake clerk at the commissioner’s office) in order justify doing so. With 25 years realtor experience I have to believe that she knows that Brendon Kearns is a close neighbor, realtors tend to know important things like that. If I were trying to contact the commissioners, and one was my neighbor (who I’d very likely have more influence over) I’d walk to his home and said hey Mr. Commissioner, blah, blah and blah (well, honestly, if Kearns were my neighbor I wouldn’t, I don’t like the guy too much).
You certainly don’t have to talk garbage about others or invent a situation to make your candidate stand out, do you? What say you Commissioner Kearns, knowing that your neighbor who wrote the letter just disparaged one of your fellow commissioner and your intake clerk who isn’t an elected politician in a way that screams collusion between you and her in order to claim that you’re better, then maybe, before the election, you can publicly acknowledge that your neighbor supports you, and you appreciate it, but perhaps she was wrong to ridicule the other commissioner and clerk in that way without offering proof that anything really happened. That would be the right thing to do and to not do so would be (what was the word you used when talking about the voting machine display) disingenuous.
I can think of a lot of reasons to not vote for Kearns, there are so many, but as for a reason to vote for Kearns, I just don’t feel that his neighbor’s not-so-believable account of her seemingly exaggerated experience is a reason.
My disclaimer is that I am not a neighbor of any commissioner and I do not support Brendon Kearns, he’s simply not qualified or capable to hold the job of county commissioner. I will not ever vote for Brendon Kearns and I think if you look at his accomplishments you won’t either. He single-handedly triggered costs on the county jail to raise exponentially because of his resistance to building it on the IP property which is still an industrial mess despite the “mill.” He welcomes vagrants to Vigo County allowing them to live where they want and graciously counts them at differing intervals. I used the Paul Dresser trail once with my 5-year-old granddaughter only to discover several vagrants living near the end and one urinating on a tree. My granddaughter didn’t understand my urgent command to turn around, and that it wasn’t safe (I didn’t understand why I should need to do that either). I didn’t add thanks to Brendon Kearns.
I would never vote for Kearns, and in spite of his neighbor's fantasy letter suggest that you do not. My motives are clear. How about it, Brendon, is it OK for your neighbor to trash the other commissioners and staff in order to endorse you? Please let us know.
— James Kmetz
Terre Haute
