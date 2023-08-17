Enough is enough!
People, please while driving put down your cell phones, turn down your radio and listen for the siren and horn of emergency vehicles approaching an intersection. That vehicle is on its way to an emergency.
Last Saturday morning as I was approaching the intersection at 25th and Hulman, I heard the loud blast of an emergency vehicle’s siren. I immediately stopped and saw the emergency vehicle approaching the intersection. I observed four vehicles approaching the intersection from the north that had the green light but failed to yield to the emergency vehicle. The last two vehicles pulled directly into the intersection in front of the stopped fire truck.
What were these people thinking or were they even thinking? Were they in such a hurry that they did not want to yield to the emergency vehicle?
I spoke to four firemen that day and they told me that people failing to yield to an emergency vehicle is very common. People, please take time to listen for the siren of an emergency vehicle on an emergency run and yield to that vehicle. Someday that emergency vehicle might be coming to help you.
— Stephen Moore
Terre Haute
