As July 4th approaches, I beg all of you country people to attend a municipal supported fireworks show. It will be bigger, safer and better than whatever you could do at home.
Just because you moved to the country does not make it right to terrify all the domestic and wildlife for a mile radius of your home. Don't bring the fireworks to the country. It is not only extremely dry and could cause a wild fire, but the damage it does to the peace of livestock and wildlife, and our domestic pets, is horrible, and I am sure no police departments, be they city, county or state, want to try and corral a herd of horses or cows or anything else on the highways because of being scared so badly they run through fences and endanger themselves and people, too.
By all means, have a good time and celebrate. But stay safe yourselves and keep the animals safe also.
— Vicki R.Rainbolt
