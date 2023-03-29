I don’t know much about TikTok, other than it’s extremely popular with young people, and even with folks who are not so young — or so old — given what I’ve been seeing on Facebook, another social media platform with which I do have some familiarity and which, not so long ago, was also being castigated by members of Congress as being a potential threat to national security.
There’s not much difference between the two, unless it’s TikTok being owned by a Chinese company, and there are aggravated concerns over whether the company, ByteDance, would turn over the information it collects from TikTok users to the Chinese government to be deployed in nefarious ways.
Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and whatever is WhatsApp, has more than four times the U.S. users as TikTok, making it a much-greater collector of personal data with its influence potentially a greater threat to national security.
TikTok (113 million users in the U.S.) could utilize its reach to spread disinformation — but so, too, could Facebook (237 million U.S. users), Instagram (128 million) and WhatsApp (86 million). Snapchat with around 90 million U.S. users and Twitter with its 77 million U.S. users are also potential vehicles for the spreading of disinformation.
But TikTok worries Congress.
As private companies, all of these social media platforms themselves can censor the content on their sites, and some have — and have even been encouraged to take such a step by some of those in Congress who are now advocating for a government ban of TikTok.
It seems to me there are First Amendment considerations in play when Congress talks about making laws to ban (in affect to abridge) the use of one means of communication widely enjoyed by citizens to express their opinions (literally the definition of freedom of speech) while allowing others an unfettered hand.
The threat of abuse exists, whether a company is based in Menlo Park, California or Beijing, China. So caveat usor.
Government bans of privately held media companies strike at the heart of the First Amendment and should be approached with great care, not rushed into with a flurry of xenophobia.
— Gayle Robbins
Bloomfield
