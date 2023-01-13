I am writing to your publication concerning the human rights violations being committed by our Department of Justice regarding Julian Assange. They pursued his extradition denial because he did his job as a journalist and publisher, by disclosing the crimes committed by our government.
Please become involved in protecting the freedom of press and ending the prosecution and persecution of Julian Assange. Please take action and speak for Julian.
— Caterina Gooch
Rockville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.