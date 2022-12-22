As we look to the beginning of a new year full of opportunities for Art Spaces and our community, we want to thank the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for its generous support through a $25,000 grant toward our newest public art project, Lost Creek — Celebrating the Story of an African American Settlement. Through this project, a new sculpture will be located in Deming Park as part of Terre Haute’s Cultural Trail, to celebrate and bring awareness to the Lost Creek Settlement.
The Lost Creek Settlement was formed in the early 1800s, when a group of free African Americans courageously traveled from Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina to settle in what is now Vigo County, to escape the racial violence and systemic oppression of the South. Although “free”, the families traveling from North Carolina to Indiana faced constant risk. The freedom papers they held tightly offered some protection from being killed, kidnapped, or sold into slavery. Yet, the risk was worth the hope for building a new community and the Lost Creek settlers were among the earliest non-indigenous residents in the county.
In the face of existing inequities, dangers, and challenges in Indiana, the people of Lost Creek demonstrated fortitude, grit, and resilience to create a thriving community. For generations, they maintained a successful tradition of owning and farming their own lands. They also established a church, cemetery, general store, blacksmith, and school, employing their own teachers when it was forbidden to educate African American students in existing public schools.
The Lost Creek settlement is a vital part of Vigo County’s shared history, with many generations of descendants making valuable contributions to the local community as well as in communities across the state and the country. Art Spaces is working with descendants and other community members to create a meaningful piece of public art to honor the settlement and share its history and influence on our community.
A Request for Qualifications for an artist/artist team for Lost Creek — Celebrating the Story of an African American Settlement was launched in early December and is open until Jan. 12, 2023. For more information and how to apply, visit wabashvalleyartspaces.com.
We are incredibly fortunate to have a community-focused organization like the Wabash Valley Community Foundation that is dedicated to improving the lives of every person in the Wabash Valley. On behalf of everyone at Art Spaces, we would like to thank everyone at the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. Your contribution will help us celebrate and honor the history and contributions of the Lost Creek Settlement, and we are excited for this opportunity.
— Ally Midgley, Executive Director
— Dianne Frances D. Powell, Board Chair
Art Spaces, Inc.
Terre Haute
