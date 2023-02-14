Your local government is failing a majority of the people in Vigo County.
Their ARPA plan to give over $4 million to ISU, Rose-Hulman and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods colleges is ridiculous. What about all the other local daycare centers that would be thrilled to have even $5,000 to $10,000? Think of how far that $4 million would go to help all families, not just a few. Let the college foundations provide that money. Not the taxpayers, who already fund the state colleges.
And $75,000 for a feasibility study? Use that money and much more for the parks to provide working swimming pools and recreation for the kids in neighborhoods, many who don’t even have money to go to the Children’s Museum. How about some basketball in all the parks? Why isn’t that provided? Oh, but pickleball. Oh, the golf courses. The majority of people here can’t even afford to use those.
$10 million for new housing? We need low-cost rentals for those living here now. It doesn’t seem right to use this money for builders to make money off of, and the people are still without decent housing. Go after the slum lords who won’t do repairs on their houses, letting them continue to dilapidate while raising rents. Give the people who live here help, that’s what the money is for, to improve our city; all of it, not just the favored few.
Go back to the drawing board on this money. Before just a few decide on how to use it, we need to have questionnaires sent to every household in Vigo County asking them what they want out of the American Rescue Plan Act money. That’s how to do a real study.
— DJ Bland
Terre Haute
