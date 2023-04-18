Public safety continues to be a subject of hot conversation across the country. It is the foundation for building communities where people want to live, raise kids, work and create lives for themselves. All of these are things that the general public understands well. This is why public safety officials take their jobs so seriously.
Our local communities have all done a stellar job in staying proactive with our public safety processes, resources and training. Over the last 18 months, many of the local safety departments in our area have enhanced their K-9 units — fire, police and sheriff’s departments alike. Many of these canine officers and funds to support them have been donated to local public safety departments by the Gibson family. Additions to the K-9 units of Brazil, Terre Haute, Vigo County, West Terre Haute and the Sugar Creek Fire Department have been made possible by Greg and Max Gibson.
It should be noted that the Gibson family certainly doesn’t tout or publicize these generosities, but their recent gifts have allowed these departments to bring highly skilled and tactical dogs that help us better serve and protect our communities. Specifically, the Gibson’s donated the funds to add Lucky to the Sugar Creek Fire Department last year. Lucky is the only accelerant detected (arson) canine officer in Vigo County that is undergoing highly skilled and specific training to help track and locate people.
As a front-line witness to the great additions that these canine officers have been to our teams and the people we serve, I feel that proper recognition is overdue. If it was not for the Gibson family, many of our local units would not have the funds to acquire or sustain some of their canine officers. It’s my honor to personally extend my thanks to Greg, Amy, Max and Jackie Gibson for their generosity and commitment to our local public safety units. Their K-9 contributions are just one more reason we can be thankful that the Gibson family chooses to live in our community.
— Darrick Scott
Sugar Creek Fire Department Chief
West Terre Haute
