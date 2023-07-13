On behalf of the Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association, all the players and coaches associated with the All-Star game we want to extend a huge thank you to all the organizations that have supported the game and to the fans for helping make this recent Saturday’s game possible. This was our 19h annual game and it was represented by athletes from 36 area high schools. It was a great night and a great game.
This was a great year for us as the WVFCA inducted into the WVFCA Hall of Fame two longtime outstanding football coaches. Troy Johnson from Marshall and Mattoon and Troy Burgess from South Putnam.
None of this would be possible, however, if it weren’t for the tremendous community support we get. First, to First Financial Bank the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau and Pacesetter Sports who have been our partners since the game’s inception and for your ongoing support and dedication to the game. To the Union Center for Sports Medicine who donate the services of trainers and doctors throughout the week and at the game. To Baesler’s Market for providing halftime refreshments for all the players and coaches. To the Central Wabash Valley Building and Trades Council, the Jay Barrett Athletic Foundation, the Friends of Wayne Stahley and the Foli Family Foundation for helping to fund our scholarships. And new this year was the Bowen Family for helping fund a scholarship. To date we have given back over $110,000 in scholarships to players who participate in the game. To all the local media outlets throughout the Valley for all the help in promoting and covering the game.
A special thanks this year goes to the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Seth Woodason who were outstanding hosts of the game and activities.
It is extremely gratifying to see so many diverse organizations get together behind a single event. I am sure we have left someone out that truly deserves our thanks and if we have, we apologize. We promise to continue to work hard to make sure we reward next year’s seniors with a great game and experience. If there is anyone who would like to help or inquire with what they could do, please feel free to contact us.
Next year will mark the 20th Anniversary of this great event. Mark your calendars now for June 29.
On behalf of the WVFCA we want to extend a huge thanks to all these organizations that helped and to countless other who have so generously donated their time and talents. We look forward to next year’s game.
— Tom Jones, WVFCA All-Star Game Director
— Greg Barrett, WVFCA President
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.