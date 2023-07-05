Unexpected storms in life can keep us humble and dependent on the kindness of others. With so many requests for assistance, prospective donors often prioritize limited community resources; therefore, we are pleased to acknowledge those who hear our appeals for help.
The members of the Families By Choice, Inc. Board of Directors want to express appreciation to the Wabash Valley Community Foundation and to other Individual donors in the Terre Haute community for support of our transitional program and Project to Protect FBC Houses from Storm-Damaged Trees. The safety and security of residents and staff were threatened by storm-damaged trees on our property. We had an urgent need to protect the facilities and occupants by having those trees removed.
We want to thank each of the individual donors who made non-restricted contributions that were allocated to our project initially to address an emergency situation due to a fallen tree and power outage.
We thank the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for a $2,000 Urgent Need grant that enabled us to complete the project by removing a huge maple tree that threatened the safety of the house and occupants daily.
Families By Choice, Inc. (FBC) has served the Terre Haute community since 2007. Having served hundreds of homeless people in our transitional program, our mission continues to be "to help homeless people improve self-sufficiency through transitional housing support and empower them to succeed." Contributions to this 501 c 3 organization may be tax deductible.
We are blessed to have caring, supportive people in our community.
— A. Theressa Bynum
President/CFO
Families By Choice, Inc.
