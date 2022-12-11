On Friday, December 2, community members, children and families gathered in a very windy Gold Medal Park to celebrate the holiday season once again. It was the fifth annual tree-lighting event we have organized in 12 Points.
We were happy to have a great crowd who were able to visit with Santa, enjoy performances by singers from Maple Avenue United Methodist Church and students from Ouabache Elementary School. Three groups of dancers from Nancy Sauer School of Theatrical Dancing wowed the crowd again. The evening was capped off when Mayor Duke Bennett and his grandson officially lit the beautiful Christmas tree.
We offer a huge holiday thank you to the following for making this event a success: 12 Points Revitalization, Inc., Mayor Bennett, City of Terre Haute, Holiday Hill Tree Farm, Mascari Lawn and Landscaping, Santa Claus, Vigo County Public Library, Ouabache Elementary School, Nancy Sauer School of Theatrical Dancing, Garri Knezevich, Dewey McCullough, and the Terre Haute Police Department.
We hope to see everyone next year for our sixth annual tree-lighting event in 12 Points.
— Karen Long and Susan Mardis, Co-chairs of the event
