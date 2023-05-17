Wednesday evening, May 10, was certainly a special one for members of the Vigo County School Corporation community. The Vigo County Education Foundation, along with presenting sponsors Bose McKinney & Evans, Indiana American Water, Kelly Education, Novelis, the Hometown Savings Bank and Union Hospital, hosted the 37th annual “Excellence in Education” awards banquet at the Providence Center on the beautiful Saint Mary-of-the-Woods campus.
The purpose of the event was to recognize and thank 31 of the best educators in the Vigo County School Corporation for the excellent work that they do. Attendees at the banquet included the award winners, their principals, families, and teachers from their school families, and numbered just over 400 people.
The Board of Directors of the Vigo County Education Foundation would like to thank those presenting sponsors, as well as partner sponsors, Bryan Sponsler Agency, Duke Energy Foundation, Foster Wealth Management, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Sisters of Providence of SMWC, Sycamore Insurance Associates, Taghleef Industries, Valley Group Wealth Management and WTWO/WAWV.
Thank you to our supporting sponsors, Argentum Group at Morgan Stanley, Indiana State University, ISU Credit Union, Local Union #725, I.B.E.W., MyEyeDr-Brian Ross and St. Mary-of-the-Woods College, as well. Additional thanks include First Financial Bank for providing such lovely centerpieces for the tables, Susie Dinkel of WTHI, who served as the evening’s emcee and Strawbridge Studios for photography.
A community that provides such outstanding recognition to its educators is one to be applauded. Thank you for your continuing support.
— Derri Llewellyn, Board Member and Banquet Chair
— Jane Nichols, Executive Director
Vigo County Education Foundation
