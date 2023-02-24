One year ago this week I dimmed the lights, sat in the dark listening to sacred music by the Kyiv Chamber Choir, and prayed for Ukraine. In the weeks that followed, as it became apparent that Russian victory in its war of aggression was not, after all, a foregone conclusion, I ordered a Ukrainian flag and have been flying it next to my American flag ever since. I wish I could do more.
I read reports that Americans are waning in their support for Ukraine and shake my head. I hear politicians and television personalities essentially acting as apologists for Putin. Have we not learned anything from history? A murderous dictator who is allowed to invade a neighboring country will not stop there.
We had such American Firsters in the 1930s as well. They said that what was happening in Europe was none of our business, but war came calling anyway. My father ended up spending two and a half years in north Africa and Italy from 1942 to 1945. Standing apart from the world in the belief that what goes on in distant countries will not affect us was a ruinous strategy then, and it remains the same today.
I read that some Americans think the aid we’ve provided to Ukraine is an expense we cannot afford. Yes, $113 billion certainly is a lot of money, but it’s less than ½ of 1 percent of our annual GDP. Americans spent more than twice that amount on Christmas decorations and gifts in 2022. We are the wealthiest country in the world. Surely we can continue to support Ukrainians who, after all, are doing all the fighting, bleeding and dying.
Ukraine is not a perfect country, but it is a fledgling liberal democracy that looks to America and Europe for inspiration. Today, with our help, it stands against an onslaught of tyrannical authoritarianism. We need to stand with it, and continue our support as it fights for freedom and liberty.
— Kevin Christ
Terre Haute
