I have been hearing talk among some government people wanting to give immigrants permits to fill jobs in our country. This is very confusing to me, because immigrants have always been allowed to seek work.
This is the new administration's ploy to change the meaning of words and groups of people. An immigrant is a person who applied to enter this country and was vetted and then given documents to enter. An illegal is someone who breaks our immigration laws and illegally enters. Now we are rewarding them for breaking our laws. I understand we have lots of open jobs to fill, but Americans need to be forced to go back to work.
We have become a lazy nation, expecting the government to take care of us. Be careful what you wish for.
I look at the pictures of the hard life the Ukraine people are living, and I can't picture our young people standing up to protect it like Ukrainians are. We seem to have lost our love of our country and respect for our flag and each other.
I pray our country all wake up and head in the right direction before China takes over the world.
We have shortages of lots of things, including medications. We better bring everything back to the United States to be made, be energy independent, secure our borders, save Social Security, deport illegals back to their home country, take care of our own people first, stop China from buying up farm ground and buildings in America. If we don't get our spending down, cut unnecessary pork out of bills, we will be like Greece, no economy at all.
Hopefully someone will get us back on track before it's too late.
— Janet Wood
Brazil
