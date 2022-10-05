Where’s Spiro T. Agnew when you need him? I thought about Agnew after Queen Elizabeth II died and all the other royal family chatter. Linking President Richard Nixon’s first Vice President with the royal family requires some explaining.
There’s a lot of discussion about the late Queen, the newly crowned King Charles III, and the independence-loving royal couple. You and I are reading about all things royal because of something called “the public’s right to know”: a handy media rationale for covering the bejeepers out of a story that sells papers, but may be none of anyone else’s business. Conveniently buried in this noble media rule is the public’s need to know.
Enter Spiro Agnew. In his book “Go Quietly Or Else”, Agnew tells how newsmen scurried about after his tax evasion trial and followed him from the courthouse to the funeral home for his half-brother’s wake. Agnew writes, “… a sizable press contingent was waiting at the door. There was to be no privacy in the moment of grief. At the cemetery, the media became even more aggressive trampling nearby graves to get into position for close observation for the burial…the final indignity — a microphone on a long pole was being held just over our heads to eavesdrop on our conversation. It was hardly the news media’s finest hour.”
I can imagine Agnew musing over the current Queen Elizabeth II death coverage, and our lapping it up, especially considering that Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died fleeing the paparazzi.
Spiro Agnew left office under a cloud and was the object of much derision from the press and others. But like many other targets of our scorn, he had the audacity to be right once in a while.
— Jim Newton
Itasca, Ill.
